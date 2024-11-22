Nikola Jokic's Status For Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable due to personal reasons.
The two-time MVP has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Mark Followill on Thursday: "Nikola Jokic is questionable for Mavs at Nuggets tomorrow night...been away with his wife and missed the last 3 games as she gives birth to their second child. He was not at practice today and head coach Michael Malone said there was not an update beyond that. Aaron Gordon is still out with a calf strain. Vlatko Cancar suffered a significant left knee injury Tuesday vs Memphis and is also out."
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Nuggets are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Following Dallas, they will play their next game on Saturday when they visit LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles.
As for the Mavs, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have won three straight games.
Following Denver, the Mavs will visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Sunday evening in Florida.