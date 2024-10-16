Nikola Jokic's Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Oklaohma City Thunder for their fourth preseason game.
For the game, the Nuggets will be without 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic (and many other notable players).
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "Nuggets starters vs. Thunder:
Julian Strawther
Christian Braun
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Zeke Nnaji
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson are out."
The Nuggets enter the evening with an 0-3 record in their first three preseason games.
Jokic is coming off a sensational performance against the Phoenix Suns.
That said, they lost by a score of 118-114.
Via The Denver Nuggets on October 13: "Joker with a near triple-double in just three quarters
21 PTS / 14 REB / 8 AST"
Since it's just the preseason, it makes sense for the Nuggets to rest key players.
Jokic is coming off another outstanding year where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He has won three MVP Awards in the previous four seasons.
Via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post: "Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook are out tonight vs. OKC in Nuggets' fourth preseason game. Denver had planned on resting Murray tonight before his knee started bothering him.
Plan is to have Peyton Watson ready for the season-opener next Thursday, also vs. OKC."
The Nuggets will open up the regular season when they host the Thunder on October 24 in Denver.