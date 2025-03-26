Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
That said, Jokic has been upgraded to questionable.
Via ClutchPoints: "Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for the Nuggets' game vs. the Bucks, the team has announced.
Joker hasn't played since March 15th."
Jokic is having another amazing season with averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Dan Hyatt of AltitudeTV: "If Jokic misses tonight, it'll be the 6th game in a row he's been out. Team is 2-3 over these past 5.
Appreciate how rare this is.
Longest stretch of games he's EVER missed consecutively is 7 (Dec of 2017 with sprained ankle).
He's played in 94% of ALL games since 2015."
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in 73 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-31 record in 71 games.