Nikola Jokic's Updated Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic has been added to the injury report for Tuesday's game.
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Boston Celtics in Colorado.
For the game, Nikola Jokic has been added to the injury report due to an illness.
That said, the three-time MVP is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via DNVR Nuggets: "𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic (illness) is now probable to play tonight vs. the Celtics
Jokic popped up on the injury report this afternoon. He’s still expected to suit up."
