Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Updated Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been added to the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a turnover in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a turnover in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Boston Celtics in Colorado.

For the game, Nikola Jokic has been added to the injury report due to an illness.

That said, the three-time MVP is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Via DNVR Nuggets: "𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic (illness) is now probable to play tonight vs. the Celtics

Jokic popped up on the injury report this afternoon. He’s still expected to suit up."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.