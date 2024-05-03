Nikola Jokic's Viral Quote About Anthony Edwards Before Timberwolves-Nuggets Series
On Saturday evening, the second round of the NBA playoffs will begin when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado.
Before the game (on Friday), two-time MVP Nikola Jokic met with the media and spoke about All-Star guard Anthony Edwards (h/t Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports).
Jokic: "He’s amazing. He’s really a dangerous player. He’s a really talented player who can do everything, who has everything in his arsenal. And he has the teammates to back it up. He’s actually a really funny guy to be around. Hopefully we’re going to have some fun too."
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but has garnered the attention of the entire league with how well he played in the first round.
The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns, and Edwards averaged 31.0 points per contest in the four games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
However, the team has looked a lot more impressive this season, so the series is expected to be close.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Last season, the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.
Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA and will have an excellent chance to win his third MVP Award.