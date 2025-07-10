Norman Powell Reacts To Heat-Clippers Trade
Norman Powell is coming off an impressive season for the LA Clippers.
At 32, he averaged a career-high 21.8 points to go with 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 60 games.
That said, the LA Clippers have now traded Powell to the Miami Heat.
Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired guard Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade in which Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a Clippers 2027 second round pick go to the Utah Jazz and John Collins joins the Clippers."
This week, Powell met with the media for the first time as a member of the franchise.
Powell: "Hearing that it was Miami I was really excited... I've had a couple guys that I played with, play for the team... They said amazing things... Thinking back to my childhood and being a big fan of Dwyane Wade and watching the Heat growing up and wanting to play for the Heat organization... I was shocked to see hear that I was traded, but I'm excited about the opportunity."
Powell has also spent time playing for the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers over ten NBA seasons.
His career averages are 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 617 games.
He helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.