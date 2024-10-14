Notable Utah Jazz Player Will Miss First Game Of NBA Season
On October 23, the Utah Jazz will open up the regular season when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.
Unfortunately, the Jazz will be without rookie Isaiah Collier, who has been ruled out for the next ten days.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic: "Utah Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, which means he will miss the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies"
Collier was the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
He finished his one season of college basketball with averages of 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The Jazz will play two more preseason games against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
Via @JazzLead: "Isaiah Collier is leading the Utah Jazz in assists per game this preseason with 4.3 APG
Is he the best passer on the squad?"
The Jazz finished last season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
While they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs, they had a competitive team led by Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson.
After trading away All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz went into a rebuilding mode during the 2022 offseason.
That said, they will be a team to watch who could make a run for a play-in tournament spot.