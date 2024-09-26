Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook is one of the most notable players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer is no longer in his prime at 35, but he is a solid role player who can help a team off the bench.
Over the offseason, Westbrook signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
On Thursday, the Nuggets held media day, and head coach Michael Malone spoke about the nine-time NBA All-Star (h/t ClutchPoints).
Malone: "I've met with Russ quite a bit. Talked with him. Great conversations. First and foremost, just have so much respect for his body of work. The only thing that he hasn't accomplished is winning an NBA championship. That's the only thing missing from a very, very impressive resume... Russ was in the gym yesterday, and there was just a different energy."
Westbrook finished last season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games (11 starts) for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Nuggets will be his sixth stop, as he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons.
Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports added more about what Malone said of Westbrook on Thursday.
Via Wind: "Michael Malone says Russell Westbrook could close games this season: “When people talk about Russell Westbrook, nobody mentions defense…End of games last season, he was guarding the opposing team’s best player.”"