Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia To Olympics History Against Australia

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) led Serbia to a victory over Australia.

Ben Stinar

Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with his family after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, Serbia and Australia faced off at the 2024 Olympics in France.

Australia had control for most of the game, but Serbia pulled off a miraculous comeback to win by a score of 95-90.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic led the way with 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokic's DOMINANT performance in #Paris2024 leads Serbia into the semifinals 💪

His near triple-double helped erase a 24-point deficit and secure the OT win!

🇷🇸 21 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL 🇷🇸"

The massive comeback also made Olympics history.

Via FIBA: "Serbia's 24-point comeback goes in the record books as the biggest ever in #Olympics history. 😳"

Jokic has been brilliant during the tournament.

Via StatMuse: "Jokic in the Olympics:

21 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL
20 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL
22 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK
14 PTS | 15 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL

Top 3 in points, rebounds, assists and steals."

Serbia was also led by Atlanta Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanović.

He finished his day with 17 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Serbia shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (7) dribbles against South Sudan shooting guard Bul Kuol (7) in the fourth quarter during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Serbia has gone 3-1 through their first four games of the 2024 Olympics.

