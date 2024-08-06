Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia To Olympics History Against Australia
On Tuesday morning, Serbia and Australia faced off at the 2024 Olympics in France.
Australia had control for most of the game, but Serbia pulled off a miraculous comeback to win by a score of 95-90.
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic led the way with 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokic's DOMINANT performance in #Paris2024 leads Serbia into the semifinals 💪
His near triple-double helped erase a 24-point deficit and secure the OT win!
🇷🇸 21 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL 🇷🇸"
The massive comeback also made Olympics history.
Via FIBA: "Serbia's 24-point comeback goes in the record books as the biggest ever in #Olympics history. 😳"
Jokic has been brilliant during the tournament.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic in the Olympics:
21 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL
20 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL
22 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK
14 PTS | 15 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL
Top 3 in points, rebounds, assists and steals."
Serbia was also led by Atlanta Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanović.
He finished his day with 17 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Serbia has gone 3-1 through their first four games of the 2024 Olympics.