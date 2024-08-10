Nikola Jokic Makes Absurd Pass That Went Viral In Serbia-Germany Game
On Saturday morning, Germany and Serbia faced off at the 2024 Olympics for the Bronze medal.
Serbia won by a score of 93-83, and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic led the way.
The three-time MVP finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jokic and Bogdanovic lead Serbia to victory over Germany for 🥉! #Paris2024
Jokic: 19 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST Bogdanovic: 16 PTS, 3 3PM, 6-12 FG"
During the game, Jokic made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "Nikola Jokic is making behind-the-back passes look TOO easy. 😮💨 #ParisOlympics
📺 USA Network & Peacock"
Jokic also made history with his impressive stat line.
Via Bleacher Report: "SERBIA DEFEATS GERMANY IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME 🥉
Jokić dropped the fifth triple-double in Olympics history (19 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) to lead Serbia to bronze 👏🇷🇸"
This was Jokic's second time competing in the Olympics.
Back in 2016, he helped lead Serbia to a Silver medal.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic is now
1st in points
1st in rebounds
1st in assists
1st in steals
in the Paris Olympics."
Jokic is coming off another outstanding season for the Nuggets.
He finished the year with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.