Russell Westbrook Reacts To Novak Djokovic News
On Sunday, Novak Djokovic added another achievement to his legendary tennis career.
The 37-year-old won a gold medal at the Olympics by defeating Carlos Alcaraz.
Via ESPN: "NOVAK DJOKOVIC TAKES GOLD FOR SERBIA OVER CARLOS ALCARAZ 🥇🎾
THE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN HIS HISTORIC CAREER 👏"
Following the match, Djokovic sent out a post on Instagram that had over 1.7 million likes and 64,000 comments in four hours.
Djokovic wrote (translated to English): "Dear Serbia, We did it.Love, Nole ❤️🥇"
Many notable athletes commented on his post.
One person who reacted was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.
His comment had over 2,500 likes.
Westbrook wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥Congratulations brother!!!!!🔥🔥🔥"
In addition to Westbrook, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Luka Doncic also reacted to his viral post.
Last month, Westbrook was photoed with Djokovic.
Via The Wimbledon on July 9: "Who better to welcome @russwest44 to SW19, than @DjokerNole 🏀🎾
#Wimbledon"
Westbrook is one of the best players in NBA history.
The 2017 MVP is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
In addition to the Clippers, the future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.