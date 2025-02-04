NBA Star Nikola Jokic Reacts To Luka Doncic Lakers-Mavs Trade
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 125-113.
Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 9/13 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Jokic was asked about the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jokic: "I texted him... I think he didn't expect it of course... It's a big move, it's a business, I think nobody expected it. Especially him. I think nobodies safe in the league it seems like, but I think he's gonna do a good job. I think he's the player for the big scene. Even though I thought in Dallas he had something special going."
Jokic and Doncic are notably good friends.
Doncic and the Lakers will visit the Nuggets on February 22 in Denver.
Over 17 matchups against each other, Jokic has the 9-8 advantage.
With the win over New Orleans, the Nuggets improved to 31-19 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Jokic is averaging 29.5 points,12.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field and 46.6% from the three-point range in 44 games.
He is in his 10th season (all with Denver).
