Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story
Russell Westbrook is one of the most iconic point guards in NBA history.
He has nearly 23 million followers on Instagram (which is among the most out of any player in the league).
On Friday, Westbrook a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for his brother (Raynard).
He wrote: "Happy birthday to my MF DAWG!! Love you Brodie! I'm beyond grateful for you and never change for anyone. Thank you for inspiring me to be great and continue moving with Gods plan!! Enjoy your day Brodie!"
Considering Westbrook's popularity, many fans will likely enjoy seeing him open up about his brother.
Westbrook is currently in the middle of his first year playing for the Nuggets.
He finished his 17th NBA regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook ranks in the top 20 all-time in points, assists, & steals.
The only other player to do that? LeBron James."
The Nuggets finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are currently tied up with the LA Clippers (3-3) in their first-round playoff series.
Game 7 will be on Saturday night (in Denver).
Westbrook has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
Via The Lead: "Highest percentage of games played recording a triple-double in NBA history:
22.0% - Nikola Jokic
18.3% - Luka Doncic
17.4% - Oscar Robertson
16.4% - Russell Westbrook
15.2% - Magic Johnson"