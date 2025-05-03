Fastbreak

Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) hug after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) hug after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is one of the most iconic point guards in NBA history.

He has nearly 23 million followers on Instagram (which is among the most out of any player in the league).

Russell Westbrook
Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Friday, Westbrook a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for his brother (Raynard).

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my MF DAWG!! Love you Brodie! I'm beyond grateful for you and never change for anyone. Thank you for inspiring me to be great and continue moving with Gods plan!! Enjoy your day Brodie!"

Russell Westbrook's Instagram Story
Russell Westbrook's Instagram Story / May, 2025

Considering Westbrook's popularity, many fans will likely enjoy seeing him open up about his brother.

NBA
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) is congratulated by guard Russell Westbrook (4) after the game winning dunk to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 101-99 in game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Westbrook is currently in the middle of his first year playing for the Nuggets.

He finished his 17th NBA regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

Via @StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook ranks in the top 20 all-time in points, assists, & steals.

The only other player to do that? LeBron James."

The Nuggets finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They are currently tied up with the LA Clippers (3-3) in their first-round playoff series.

Game 7 will be on Saturday night (in Denver).

Westbrook has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

Via The Lead: "Highest percentage of games played recording a triple-double in NBA history:

22.0% - Nikola Jokic
18.3% - Luka Doncic
17.4% - Oscar Robertson
16.4% - Russell Westbrook
15.2% - Magic Johnson"

NBA
May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.