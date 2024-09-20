NBA Star Russell Westbrook Reacts To Viral Workout Video
Russell Westbrook is one of the best players in NBA history.
However, he has never been known as a good shooter from three.
In fact, ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently pointed out that he is among the worst of all time (via The Hoop Collective Podcast).
Bontemps: "Their fourth-leading volume shooter was Reggie Jackson, who actually shot it pretty well. That's the one thing he did well. They replaced him with Russell Westbrook who is literally the worst volume three-point shooter in the history of the NBA."
Brian Windhorst added: "I wouldn't let him shoot any more threes ever again."
That said, a clip of Westbrook making a lot of three-pointers in a row at a recent workout got a lot of views on social media (via Michael Ade Ojo).
Michael Ade Ojo captioned his post: "#mightdeletelater"
Westbrook reacted to the clip in the comments.
Westbrook wrote: "😮😮 Chillll mikeeee lol"
The footage got fans very excited.
Via @ClipsIverson: "He’s gonna be a different monster with Jokic 🔥"
Via @Bxnchero: "respect my GOAT"
Via @MonTANA470: "ngl, 6MOY could very well be Westbrook’s now that he’s accepted that. Him coming behind Murray, even those minutes with Murray and Brodie. Nuggets might be one of the most intense and exciting teams this year (barring injury to the core roster)"
Westbrook finished last season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, he signed with the Denver Nuggets.