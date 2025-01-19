Odell Beckham Jr. Comments On Bulls Star Lonzo Ball's Viral Instagram Post
On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-123 (at home).
Lonzo Ball finished the loss (against his brother LaMelo) with six points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 2/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 290,000 likes in three hours.
Ball captioned his post: "My girl said this the toughest one so I’m double posting 🤷🏻♂️ #ZO2"
There were over 1,700 comments, and one person who left a message was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
He wrote: "Legendary !! Yallll did it"
Lonzo is now 2-2 in the four games he has played against LaMelo over the previous five years.
He is currently in his first season back after missing over two years due to injury.
The former UCLA star is averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On the other side, LaMelo finished the victory with 26 points, one rebound, nine assists and two steals while shooting 7/19 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.