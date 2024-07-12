Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves Incredible Comment On LeBron James IG Post
LeBron James and Steph Curry are currently playing together for the first time as teammates (on Team USA).
In their first exhibition game, they led Team USA to an 86-72 victory over Canada.
After the game, James made a post to Instagram with a caption about Curry.
His post had over 1.9 million likes and 13,000 comments in less than 48 hours.
James captioned his post: "🧑🏽🍳 X 🤴🏾 IS WHAT YALL BEEN PATIENTLY WAITING FOR! Well we’re here now! LET’S GET IT! Summer time VIBEZ!! 🇺🇸"
One person who left a comment was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
His comment had over 4,000 likes.
Beckham Jr. wrote: "@stephencurry30 to the lakers?!!!😂😂"
While it's unlikely that Curry and James will ever become teammates in the NBA, there had been rumors last season.
James told TNT's Ernie Johnson on February 18: "It didn't go far at all. I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it. Obviously, Charles been in the league, Kenny been in the league, SHAQ been in league and sometimes there's conversations happen behind closed doors that you don't even know about. And Until, I guess, if it's real or not, then they'll bring it to you. It never even got to me. I heard it when the reports dropped as well."
James and Curry have faced off in the NBA Finals four times.
The Warriors went 3-1 in those matchups, but James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the greatest Finals comeback of all time in 2016.