Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Humble Instagram Post

Odell Beckham Jr. (Miami Dolphins) commented on Russell Westbrook's (Denver Nuggets) Instagram post.

Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center.
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook celebrated his 36th birthday.

The NBA legend made a post to Instagram that had over 170,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

Westbrook captioned his post: "36.

Appreciate all the love."

Many notable people commented on his post, and one person who left a message was Miami Dolphins star Odell Beckham Jr.

His comment had over 800 likes.

Beckham Jr. wrote: "Happpy bday Brodie!!!! Luvvv"

November, 2024

Considering the two players are both among the most popular players in their respective sports, many fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.

Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

He is currently averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in ten games.

The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

Via The Boardroom on Tuesday: "Russell Westbrook turns 36 today.

— 🥇
— MVP
— 2× First Team & scoring champ
— 3× assists leader
— 9× All-Star
— NBA 75th Anniv. Team
— most triple-doubles ever
— notable deals: Jordan, Hennessy
— biz: Westbrook Enterp.
— foundation:
— career bag: $345M

HBD Brodie"

As for Beckham Jr., he is in his first season playing for the Dolphins.

The 2021 Super Bowl Champion has also spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Kiir Elam (5) after making a catch during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

