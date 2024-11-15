Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Humble Instagram Post
On Tuesday, Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook celebrated his 36th birthday.
The NBA legend made a post to Instagram that had over 170,000 likes and 4,000 comments.
Westbrook captioned his post: "36.
Appreciate all the love."
Many notable people commented on his post, and one person who left a message was Miami Dolphins star Odell Beckham Jr.
His comment had over 800 likes.
Beckham Jr. wrote: "Happpy bday Brodie!!!! Luvvv"
Considering the two players are both among the most popular players in their respective sports, many fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
He is currently averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in ten games.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
Via The Boardroom on Tuesday: "Russell Westbrook turns 36 today.
— 🥇
— MVP
— 2× First Team & scoring champ
— 3× assists leader
— 9× All-Star
— NBA 75th Anniv. Team
— most triple-doubles ever
— notable deals: Jordan, Hennessy
— biz: Westbrook Enterp.
— foundation:
— career bag: $345M
HBD Brodie"
As for Beckham Jr., he is in his first season playing for the Dolphins.
The 2021 Super Bowl Champion has also spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.
The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.