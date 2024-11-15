Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Humble Instagram Post

Russell Westbrook turns 36 today.



— 🥇

— MVP

— 2× First Team & scoring champ

— 3× assists leader

— 9× All-Star

— NBA 75th Anniv. Team

— most triple-doubles ever

— notable deals: Jordan, Hennessy

— biz: Westbrook Enterp.

— foundation: @WhyNotFdn

— career bag: $345M



HBD Brodie pic.twitter.com/7xiMJYuNkG