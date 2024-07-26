Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Instagram Message To Kyle Kuzma
On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma celebrated his 29th birthday.
The 2020 NBA Champion is coming off another productive year where he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Kuzma made a post to Instagram for his birthday.
Kuzma's caption: "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s up! 29 in this thanngggg! Where my Leo’s at 🦁🦁🦁"
Kuzma is one of the most popular players in the league and has over 4.8 million followers.
Many people commented on his post and person who left a message was NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. wrote: "Kuzzzzzzz"
Kuzma and Beckham Jr. appear to be friends as they have been spotted several times together in public.
Via Kevin Oestreicher on September 8, 2023: "Odell Beckham Jr. with Michael Rubin, Jalen Rose, Kyle Kuzma, Derek Jeter, Meek Mill and more"
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah and has played seven seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Wizards).
He helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.
His career averages are 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. has played nine season for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Lakers Rams.
He won the Super Bowls with the Rams in 2021.