Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message To Lakers Star LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr. sent a message to NBA star LeBron James.

Ben Stinar

February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Giants football player Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance during the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram that caught the attention of a lot of fans.

His post had over 900,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

James wrote: "Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 . We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."

One person who left a comment was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

His message had over 2,000 likes.

Beckham Jr. wrote: "No cappppppppo!!!"

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands on the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Beckham Jr. is one of the most famous NFL players in recent history.

He has over 17 million followers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old has also been seen at a lot of NBA games over the years.

Apr 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits courtside during the second half of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After appearing in nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season, the former LSU standout is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.

He is most known for his time with the New York Giants (and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022).

As for James, the future Hall of Famer will turn 41 during the middle of the 2025-26 NBA season.

That said, he still remains one of the best 15 players in the entire league.

James finished last year with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Video board displaying 50,000 career point milestone for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after scoring a three point basket against the against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
