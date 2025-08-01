Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message To Lakers Star LeBron James
This week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram that caught the attention of a lot of fans.
His post had over 900,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 . We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."
One person who left a comment was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
His message had over 2,000 likes.
Beckham Jr. wrote: "No cappppppppo!!!"
Beckham Jr. is one of the most famous NFL players in recent history.
He has over 17 million followers on Instagram.
The 32-year-old has also been seen at a lot of NBA games over the years.
After appearing in nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season, the former LSU standout is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.
He is most known for his time with the New York Giants (and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022).
As for James, the future Hall of Famer will turn 41 during the middle of the 2025-26 NBA season.
That said, he still remains one of the best 15 players in the entire league.
James finished last year with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.