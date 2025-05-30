Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message To NBA Star Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma has been one of the most famous players in the NBA since starting out his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The current Milwaukee Bucks forward has nearly five million followers on Instagram.
He recently made a post that had 60,000 likes and 290 comments.
Kuzma wrote: "Alive and well. Back off the grid for a little ✌🏾🫶🏾"
One person who left a message on his post was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
He wrote: "Sheeeeeeeeesh"
Considering Beckham Jr. is one of the most famous NFL players in recent history, fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Kuzma began his season with the Washington Wizards before getting traded to the Bucks.
He finished the year with averages of 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The 2020 NBA Champion has career averages of 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 541 games.
As for Beckham Jr., he is most known for his time with the New York Giants.
The former LSU star has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.