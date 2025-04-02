OG Anunoby's Dunk Went Viral In 76ers-Knicks Game
OG Anunoby had a huge highlight during Tuesday's game.
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks won by a score of 105-91.
OG Anunoby finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The New York Knicks: "10/10 AND he stuck the landing 😅"
Anunoby is currently averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via StatMuse: "OG Anunoby last seven games:
27 PTS
28 PTS
31 PTS
28 PTS
35 PTS
23 PTS
25 PTS
Picking up the slack without Brunson."
