OG Anunoby's Dunk Went Viral In 76ers-Knicks Game

OG Anunoby had a huge highlight during Tuesday's game.

Mar 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks won by a score of 105-91.

OG Anunoby finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

He also had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The New York Knicks: "10/10 AND he stuck the landing 😅"

Anunoby is currently averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 69 games.

Via StatMuse: "OG Anunoby last seven games:

27 PTS
28 PTS
31 PTS
28 PTS
35 PTS
23 PTS
25 PTS

Picking up the slack without Brunson."

