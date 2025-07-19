OG Anunoby Makes Feelings Clear About New York Knicks
OG Anunoby has been with the New York Knicks for part of two seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 74 games.
In a recent interview with Forbes, Anunoby spoke highly of playing for New York.
Anunoby: "I've been in New York the last year and a half and I've loved every second of it. New York has the best fans. I love my teammates, I love my coaches, I love everyone. It's awesome being here."
Knicks fans will likely enjoy hearing Anunoby's words about playing for the team.
He helped them finish as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
After beating the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
Anunoby scored 29 points in Game 1 against the Celtics.
Via The NBA (on May 5, 2025): "BRUNSON & OG EACH SCORE 29 🔥
KNICKS COME BACK FROM 20 DOWN TO TAKE GAME 1 IN OT 🗽"
Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
Prior to New York, he had spent the first six and a half seasons of his carer playing for the Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 492 games