OG Anunoby's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, OG Anunoby is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (hamstring) listed questionable for Sunday."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported an update.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Knicks F OG Anunoby (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable and is likely to go through shootaround ahead of Game 7 vs. Indiana on Sunday to determine whether it’ll be possible for him to return to lineup. He’s been out since Game 2."
Anunoby was traded (via the Toronto Raptors) to the Knicks during the middle of the season.
He finished the year with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Whoever wins Sunday's Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in five games).
Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is in his seventh season in the league.