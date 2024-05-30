OKC Thunder 14-Year NBA Veteran Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Gordon Hayward is coming off a season where he played for both the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He was traded (via the Hornets) to the Thunder during the middle of the season but did not end up being a good fit for OKC.
The former Butler star finished the year with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
During the NBA playoffs, Hayward only appeared in seven (out of ten games) and averaged just 6.6 minutes of playing time per game.
This summer, Hayward will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
It's safe to say he will more than likely not end up back in Oklahoma City.
Despite the tough ending to the season for Hayward, he could still be a good role player for other teams around the league.
In addition to the Thunder and Hornets, he has spent time with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz over 14 seasons.
The 2017 All-Star has career averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 36 NBA playoff games (16 starts).
As for the Thunder, they were the first seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).