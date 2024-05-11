OKC Thunder And Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic is questionable, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that he should be available.
Via MacMahon: "All indications are that Luka Doncic will be available for today’s Game 3. As he said last series, he’s always going to try to go in the playoffs. The question is how much his sprained knee and sore ankle affect the Mavs star."
As for the Thunder, they are fully healthy and have no one on their injury report for Game 3.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Oklahoma City.
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 2 by a score of 119-110.
Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves currently lead the Nuggets 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.