UPDATE: OKC Thunder And Dallas Mavericks Game 6 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for Game 6.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will remain without Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2, so they can end the series with a victory in Game 6.
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 5 (on the road) by a score of 104-92.
Luka Doncic led the way with 31 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
If the Thunder win, Game 7 would be on Monday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 2-2 with Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.