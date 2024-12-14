OKC Thunder And Houston Rockets Injury Reports For NBA Cup
On Saturday night, the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets will face off in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Rockets have listed Dillon Brooks as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Osumane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams.
The Thunder are coming off a 118-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks (at home).
All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 39 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/23 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference to start the 2024-25 season.
Currently, they have a 19-5 record in 24 games (and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
If they lose to the Rockets, the Thunder will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
As for Houston, they are the third seed in the west with a 17-8 record in 25 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors by a score of 91-90 (at home).
If the Rockets lose to the Thunder, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
The winner of Saturday's showdown will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening (also in Las Vegas).