OKC Thunder And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports For Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will play Game 6 of the NBA Finals (in Indianapolis).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tomorrow's game against the Thunder:
Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (right calf strain)
Jarace Walker - Out (right ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)"
Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire (on Wednesday): "Thunder’s Game 6 injury report against the Pacers:
Nikola Topic (knee surgery) is out"
The Thunder have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a victory would win them the 2025 NBA Championship.
Via The NBA: "Down 3-2. Playing to keep their season alive. Teams are 15-15 in NBA Finals history in this situation with Game 6 at home.
Can Indiana make it 16-15 and force a Game 7?
Don't miss Game 6 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC."
The Thunder won Game 5 (at home) by a score of 120-109.
Jalen Williams led the way with 40 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 14/25 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jalen Williams (40) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31) combined for 71 in Game 5, becoming the first duo age 26 or younger to score 70+ in a Finals game since Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2012!"
Game 7 would be on Sunday (in Oklahoma).