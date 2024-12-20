Fastbreak

OKC Thunder And Miami Heat Injury Reports

The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for

Mar 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A close up view of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) injured eye during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Friday evening the Miami Heat will host the Oklahoma City Thuner in Florida.

For the game, both teams have annoucned their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Thunder have ruled out Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Jones, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Josh Christopher.

Niokola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are questionable, wihle Josh Richardson is doubtful.

NBA Injury Report / December 20
Published
