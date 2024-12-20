OKC Thunder And Miami Heat Injury Reports
The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for
On Friday evening the Miami Heat will host the Oklahoma City Thuner in Florida.
For the game, both teams have annoucned their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have ruled out Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Jones, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams.
Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Josh Christopher.
Niokola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are questionable, wihle Josh Richardson is doubtful.
