OKC Thunder And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports
On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for the game.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson.
Cody Zeller is available.
The Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning each of the first two games in Oklahoma City.
In Game 3, the Thunder won by a score of 124-92.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 13/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Five players on New Orleans scored in double-digits.
The Thunder are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
They finished as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
On the road, the Thunder have gone 24-17 in the 41 games they have played away from Oklahoma City.
As for the Pelicans, they made the NBA playoffs in 2022, but missed the postseason last year.
They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record (they beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).
At home, the Pelicans have gone 22-20 in the 42 games they have played in New Orleans.