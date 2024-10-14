OKC Thunder Players React Emotionally To Josh Giddey's Instagram Post
Josh Giddey spent the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls over the offseason.
Giddey has played in each of the team's first two preseason games.
After Saturday's 124-121 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, he made a post to Instagram that had over 20,000 likes in one hour.
Giddey captioned his post: "⛹🏻♂️"
Two of his former teammates left comments.
Jaylin Williams: "miss you buddy"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "😢"
Thunder fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
Giddey played a significant role in helping the Thunder become one of the best teams in the NBA.
Last season, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
The Bulls are a young team that will give Giddey a lot of playing time.
He could end up playing a much more significant role than he did with Oklahoma City.
The Bulls will play three more preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Over his three seasons with the Thunder, he has career averages of 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 210 games.