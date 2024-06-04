OKC Thunder Reportedly Interested In Recent NBA 4th Overall Pick
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in an excellent spot.
They have a young roster that had the best record in the Western Conference (57-25), and are also loaded with draft-picks.
Recently, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that the Thunder are a team with interest in current Chicago Bulls player Patrick Williams.
Via Mayberry's article in The Athletic: "If the Bulls have seen enough of the Williams experiment, one team that has great interest, a league source said, is Oklahoma City."
Williams was the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State and has spent his entire four-year career with the Bulls.
This past season, the 22-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Considering the Bulls are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the second time in the previous three seasons, they will likely be a team that is open to making moves over the summer.
They finished the season with a 39-43 record, which had them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
After beating the Atlanta Hawks in the first play-in tournament game, they lost to the Miami Heat in the second.
Williams had his season come to an end in February.
Via The Bulls On February 23: "Injury Update: Patrick Williams, who has been sidelined since Jan 25 with initial bone edema in his left foot, recently underwent routine subsequent imaging revealing the progression of his foot stress reaction.
He will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season"