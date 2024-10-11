OKC Thunder Sign G League Player Who Scored 41 Points In A Game Last Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder have played two preseason games and most recently lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 122-113 (in overtime) on Wednesday evening.
Following the game (on Friday), the team has now announced that they have officially signed Javonte Cooke.
Via Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Javonte Cooke. During the 23-24 season, he appeared in 48 games with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League and averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.1 minutes per game."
Cooke played his college basketball for Winston-Salem State.
After going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he has spent the previous two years playing for the Iowa Wolves (G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Last year, he had 41 points in a regular season game.
Via NBA G League on February 3: "41 PTS 🐺 6 AST 🐺 8 3PM
Javonte Cooke was literally UNSTOPPABLE as he erupted for a career-high in points and in three-pointers for the @iawolves !"
Cooke will more than likely play for the Oklahoma City Blue (G League) to start the new season.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype initially reported (on September 24) that the contract was an Exhibit 10
The Thunder will play their next preseason game on Tuesday when they travel to Denver for a matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
They will open up the regular season on October 24 (also in Denver) against the Nuggets.
Last season, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.