OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Drops Exciting Announcement On Social Media
Chet Holmgren has already established himself among the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.
The former Gonzaga star missed the 2022-23 season due to injury, but he is coming off an excellent rookie year where he helped the Thunder finish as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Recently, Holmgren dropped exciting news on social media.
Holmgren wrote: "Can’t wait to host the next generation of hoopers at my first basketball camp! I hope to see some faces from my hometown there until I can come home to host one in the twin cities! If you rock with me from Minnesota, I’m offering $100 off my @ProCamps that will be hosted in Norman, OK this summer. Visit http://ChetHolmgrenCamp.com and enter the code MINNY at checkout. Let’s go!"
Many NBA players have camps around the country during the summer.
Holmgren will host the camp in Oklahoma, which will be a great way to give back to the community in which he plays.
Kids will get the chance to learn from one of the best big men in the NBA.
Holmgren finished his rookie year with excellent averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
After making the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, the Thunder swept Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.
However, they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).