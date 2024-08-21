OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Chet Holmgren had a lot of hype coming out of Gonzaga in 2022.
After missing the 2022-23 season due to injury, Holmgren returned fully healthy this past year and had an excellent rookie campaign.
The 22-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Wednesday, NBA 2K revealed Holmgren's rating for the new game (NBA 2K25).
Holmgren is rated as an 87 overall, which has him tied with other notable players such as Jrue Holiday and LaMelo Ball.
Via House of Highlights: "NBA2K25 Rankings for players 31-50 released
• Derrick White - 86
• Chet Holmgren - 87
• Jrue Holiday - 87
• LaMelo Ball - 87
• Karl-Anthony Towns - 88"
Holmgren is getting an extremely favorable ranking for such a young player.
That said, he has proven that he could be a potential NBA All-Star as soon as next season.
Via NBA History on May 14: "Chet Holmgren becomes the 4th rookie in NBA history to total 120+ PTS, 60+ REB and 20+ BLK through their first 8 career postseason games, joining:
David Robinson
Alonzo Mourning
Tim Duncan"
Last season, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).