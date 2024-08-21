Fastbreak

OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed

Chet Holmgren had his NBA 2K25 rating revealed.

Ben Stinar

Jan 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) checks back into the game in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) checks back into the game in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Chet Holmgren had a lot of hype coming out of Gonzaga in 2022.

After missing the 2022-23 season due to injury, Holmgren returned fully healthy this past year and had an excellent rookie campaign.

The 22-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Chet Holmgren
May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) defends a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NBA 2K revealed Holmgren's rating for the new game (NBA 2K25).

Holmgren is rated as an 87 overall, which has him tied with other notable players such as Jrue Holiday and LaMelo Ball.

Via House of Highlights: "NBA2K25 Rankings for players 31-50 released

• Derrick White - 86
• Chet Holmgren - 87
• Jrue Holiday - 87
• LaMelo Ball - 87
• Karl-Anthony Towns - 88"

Holmgren is getting an extremely favorable ranking for such a young player.

That said, he has proven that he could be a potential NBA All-Star as soon as next season.

Via NBA History on May 14: "Chet Holmgren becomes the 4th rookie in NBA history to total 120+ PTS, 60+ REB and 20+ BLK through their first 8 career postseason games, joining:

David Robinson
Alonzo Mourning
Tim Duncan"

Last season, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).

