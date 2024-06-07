OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Posts Photo With Kevin Durant
Chet Holmgren is coming off his rookie season in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He was fantastic and finished the year with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Thunder fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to Holmgren's future as a potential superstar.
On Thursday, Holmgren made a post to his Instagram story with a photo of himself along with Phoenix Suns stars Bol Bol and Kevin Durant (the photo was posted via a Chet Holmgren fan account).
Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder added more details.
Via Rahbar: "Chet Holmgren and KD continue their summer workouts."
Working out with Durant is likely a smart move for Holmgren.
They are a similar size and position.
In addition, he is one of the greatest Thunder players of all time and was with the franchise from their first year as a team (2009) through the 2016 season.
At 35, Durant is still playing at a high level and finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
As for the Thunder, they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).