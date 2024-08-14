OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Reacts To NFL Player Retiring
Tavon Austin was one of the most exciting college football players of all time.
The former West Virginia star was the eighth pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and has played nine seasons for the Rams, Cowboys, Packers and Jaguars.
On Tuesday, Austin announced that he is retiring from football.
Austin wrote (via Instagram): "No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans. I wasn’t sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I’ve ever made. But after an incredible ten years, I’m officially retiring from the NFL. First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for turning my childhood dream into a reality. God has blessed me beyond measure! I want to thank my fans who cheered for me and stood by me through the ups and downs. Without you, I wouldn’t have a career. I’d also like to thank all of the organizations, coaches, and staff that took a chance on me. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities, and I hope you all knew that I played from the heart and gave my ALL every day, regardless of the circumstances. To my teammates, I made some everlasting memories with you guys, and it was an honor to share the field with you. To my family, I couldn’t have done it without your love and support; you witnessed my physical, mental, and emotional battles on and off the field. Football gave me more than a career. It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you. Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn’t always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent in the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it’s time for me to enter my next chapter in life. With gratitude and respect, Tay Austin!"
Thousands of people reacted to the news on social media.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren reposted a post from ESPN to his Instagram story.
ESPN wrote: "Breaking: Tavon Austin officially announced his retirement from the NFL on social media."
Holmgren responded: "Legend"
Holmgren is coming off an outstanding rookie year for the Thunder.
He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.