OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Chet Holmgren is coming off his rookie year in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He is already one of the best (and most popular) stars in the league.
Recently, Holmgren hosted a kid's camp in Oklahoma.
Via Holmgren on July 24: "Shoutout OKC and Procamps! The support and execution of my first camp went great. Pics and vid’s coming soon! 💙🤍🧡"
On Sunday, Holmgren made a post to Instagram with photos from the camp.
Holmgren captioned his post: "Camp Chet 2k24 💙🧡🤍"
Holmgren was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but missed his first year due to injury.
He finished the season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Holmgren helped the Thunder finish as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
In the first round, the Thunder swept Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.
However, they lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
In addition to Holmgren, the Thunder have All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a roster that is filled with young talent.
The franchise looks like it will be a contender for many years to come and is in arguably the best position in the NBA going forward.