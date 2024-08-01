OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Sends Out Motivated Instagram Post
Chet Holmgren is coming off an outstanding rookie year in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Based on Holmgren's recent Instagram post, he only plans to get a lot better this summer.
His post had over 37,000 likes and 180 comments.
Holmgren captioned the post: "Locked in, then threw away the keys🚶🏻♂️"
Holmgren was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one season at Gonzaga.
He missed the 2022-23 season due to injury, which is why last season was his official rookie year.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award over Holmgren, but the two big men have proven they will be future All-Stars.
Holmgren and the Thunder went 2-1 in their three matchups with Wembanyama and the Spurs this past season.
The Thunder have one of the best young rosters in the NBA (led by Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).
They finished the season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 (when Chris Paul was still with the team).
The Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
However, they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).