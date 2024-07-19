OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Sends Out Viral Post About Bronny James
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Bronny James finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Following the game, Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren sent out a post on X that had over 11,000 likes in less than two hours.
Hoop Central wrote: "Bronny James tonight:
13 Points
5 Rebounds
3 Assists
2 Blocks
50% FG"
Holmgren responded: "Looked like a pro"
Bronny had gotten off to a tough start to the summer, but he has now played in well in two straight games.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (out of USC) by the Lakers.
Last season, the 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 28 games for the Trojans.
In addition to Bronny's impressive showing, Dalton Knecht (who was the 17th pick) finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
As for Holmgren, he was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is coming off a sensational rookie year.
He finished the season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.