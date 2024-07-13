Fastbreak

OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Viral Instagram Post

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a post to Instagram.

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off another excellent season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

On Friday, Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated his 26th birthday.

He made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 2,800 comments.

Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "2’s day 🎈 🎂"

Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most popular players in the league.

He has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Jan 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to making a three point basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

After one season of college basketball for the Wildcats, Gilgeous-Alexander was the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded to Oklahoma City (as part of the Paul George deal) in the summer of 2019.

Jan 28, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Staples Center.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-time NBA All-Star and has excellent career averages of 22.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 386 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 23 NBA playoff games (for the Clippers and Thunder).

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts in front of Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

This past year, the Thunder made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

They were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

