OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Viral Instagram Post
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off another excellent season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Friday, Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated his 26th birthday.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 2,800 comments.
Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "2’s day 🎈 🎂"
Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most popular players in the league.
He has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram.
After one season of college basketball for the Wildcats, Gilgeous-Alexander was the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded to Oklahoma City (as part of the Paul George deal) in the summer of 2019.
Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-time NBA All-Star and has excellent career averages of 22.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 386 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 23 NBA playoff games (for the Clippers and Thunder).
This past year, the Thunder made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in six games.