OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Thoughts On Victor Wembanyama
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the few superstars in the NBA.
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City guard appeared in his third NBA All-Star Game.
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke highly of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (h/t Bleacher Report).
Gilgeous-Alexander: "Competitive, smart, an interesting guy. I heard he goes to bed at 9 o'clock. I heard he reads a lot, that's cool. That's rare to see from a guy so young, so interesting guy."
Wembanyama made the NBA All-Star Game at just 21.
He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via StatMamba on December 21: "Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 91.1% of all players in NBA history."
As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he has an excellent chance to win the 2025 MVP Award.
The former Kentucky star went into the break with averages of 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 53 games.
He recently had a 52-point game.
Via The NBA on January 30: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lit up the scoreboard for 52 PTS tonight!
Tonight, SGA became:
The 1st player to have multiple 50+ PT games this season
The 3rd player in OKC history to have multiple 50+ PT games
The ONLY Canadian-born player with multiple 50+ PT games"
The Thunder and Spurs will face off on March 2 in San Antonio.