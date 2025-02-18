OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Thoughts On Victor Wembanyama

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lit up the scoreboard for 52 PTS tonight!



Tonight, SGA became:



⛈️ The 1st player to have multiple 50+ PT games this season

⛈️ The 3rd player in OKC history to have multiple 50+ PT games

⛈️ The ONLY Canadian-born player with multiple 50+ PT games pic.twitter.com/p562dno5na