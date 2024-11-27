Oklahoma City Mayor Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Exciting Investment
Russell Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 2017 MVP is arguably the most popular player in the history of the franchise.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Westbrook made a big investment in Oklahoma City.
Via The Oklahoman: "Former OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook is teaming up with Oklahoma City investor Christian Kanady to develop the stadium district south of Bricktown and will also be an owner in Kanady’s sports and entertainment company.
The investment by Westbrook, described as being an “eight-figure” deal (at least $10 million), follows months of negotiations that coincided with Kanady buying a majority interest in the Energy FC and announcing plans to start a women’s soccer team."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
Holt's first post: "In August, Russell Westbrook was in OKC to see some of Echo’s developments, and Christian Kanady invited me to spend some time with them. I can attest that Russ is serious about maintaining the bond he has with OKC."
Holt's second post: "We’re excited for our city to continue its relationship with @russwest44, and grateful to Christian Kanady and Echo for facilitating that."
Westbrook averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 821 games with OKC.
They reached the NBA Finals during the 2012 season.
The former UCLA star is in his 17th NBA season (and first playing for the Nuggets).
He is currently averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 16 games.