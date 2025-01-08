Oklahoma City Thunder And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have ruled out Alex Caruso, Ousmane Dieng, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates, JT Thor and Luke Travers.
Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro are both questionable.
The Thunder enter play as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 30-5 record.
They have also won 15 straight games.
On the road, the Thunder are 13-3 in the 16 games they have played away from Oklahoma City.
Via The NBA: "Franchise-record 15-game win-streak
In a never before seen matchup, a team on a 15-game winning streak will face a team on a 10-game winning streak as the Thunder visit the Cavs tonight at 7:00pm/et on ESPN!"
On the other side, the Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-4 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a ten-game winning streak.
At home, the Cavs are 18-1 in the 19 games they have hosted in Ohio.
Via The NBA: "MUST-SEE MATCHUP. TONIGHT.
Top 2 teams in the NBA
First game in NBA history between a team on a 15-game winning streak (OKC) and a team on a 10-game winning streak (CLE)
Third time in league history that teams with a winning percentage of .850 or better will meet this late into a season
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the West-leading, 30-5 Thunder visit Donovan Mitchell and the East-leading, 31-4 Cavaliers tonight at 7:00pm/et on ESPN!"