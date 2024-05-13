Oklahoma City Thunder And Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Texas for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for the game.
Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper have both been ruled out for the Mavs.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed as questionable.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 2-1 in the series after winning Game 3 (at home) by a score of 105-101.
Luka Doncic led the way with 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in five games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Denver.
Last season, the Mavs and Thunder both missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.