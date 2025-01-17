Oklahoma City Thunder And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have ruled out Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.
Meanwhile the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman and Dereck Lively II.
Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable.
The Thunder are coming off a 134-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 40 points, three rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 17/26 from the field.
Via The NBA: "EFFICIENT. EFFECTIVE. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER.
40 PTS (in 29 minutes)
17-26 FGM
8 AST
2 STL
Thunder win the rematch and Shai becomes the 2nd player to score 40+ PTS in less than 30 minutes this season!"
The Thunder are 34-6 in 40 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following Dallas, the Thunder will return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
On the other side, the Mavs enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have won just two of their last ten games).
Following Denver, the Mavs will play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in North Carolina.