Oklahoma City Thunder And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play their first game of the season in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have ruled out Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without DaRon Holmes II.
The Thunder are coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
The Thunder are expected to be a title contender this season.
Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams make up one of the best rosters in the NBA.
Following the Nuggets, the Thunder will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls in Oklahoma City.
As for the Nuggets, they finished last year as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games.
The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last five years, and they won the 2023 title over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Following the Thunder, they will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon.