Oklahoma City Thunder And Indiana Pacers Game 4 Injury Reports

The Pacers and Thunder have announced their injury reports for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Indianapolis.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Thunder have ruled out Nikola Topic.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson.

Via The NBA: "GAME 4 TONIGHT! 🏆

Tyrese Haliburton (22 PTS, 9 REB, 11 AST) and Bennedict Mathurin (27 PTS off the bench) led the way in Game 3 as the Pacers took a 2-1 lead.

Will IND go up 3-1, or can OKC even the series?

Game 4 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV gets underway at 8:30pm/et on ABC."

The Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the series when they won Game 3 (also at home) by a score of 116-107.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 22 points and 11 assists while shooting 9/17 from the field.

Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (22p/11a/9r) and a dominant bench (led by Benn Mathurin’s 27) brought the Pacers their 1st home Finals W in 25 years and a 2-1 lead!"

Game 5 of the series will return to Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Via StatMuse: "The Pacers are 3-0 in Game 4s this playoffs.

The Thunder are 3-0 in Game 4s this playoffs.

Who snaps their perfect record tonight?"

The Pacers are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season.

Meanwhile, this is the first time that the Thunder have reached the Finals since 2012.

