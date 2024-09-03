Oklahoma City Thunder G League Team Makes Trade
Buddy Boeheim is coming off a season where he appeared in ten games for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Syracuse star averaged 3.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.0% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Shams Charania reported that Boeheim would sign a training camp deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania on July 1: "Free agent Buddy Boeheim plans to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has played 20 games for parts of last two seasons in Detroit."
Recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder Blue (G League affiliate of the Thunder) announced a trade to acquire his rights.
Via The OKC Blue on August 29: "As part of a four-team trade, the Oklahoma City Blue has acquired the Returning Rights of forward Buddy Boeheim in exchange for the Returning Rights of guard/forward Caleb McConnell and a 2025 second round pick, the team announced today."
Boeheim had been with the Motor City Cruise (G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons).
He finished the regular season with averages of 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 31 games.
As for the Thunder, they are coming off an excellent year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).