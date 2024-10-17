Oklahoma City Thunder Get Devastating Injury News Before NBA Season
Isaiah Hartenstein is coming off a productive season for the New York Knicks.
He finished the year with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games (49 starts).
Over the offseason, Hartenstein signed a big contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder with many believing he was their missing piece to be a title contender.
However, the six-year veteran will miss the first month of the NBA season due to injury.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: "Thunder say Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand in Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver and will be re-evaluated in five-to-six weeks."
While it's possible that Hartenstein will be good to go by December, dealing with an injury so early is devastating for Thunder fans.
Hartenstein has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (13 starts) for the Knicks and Rockets.
The Thunder will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Last season, they lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).